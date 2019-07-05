ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend
Patrick Hayes
July 05, 2019 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officials with the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department spent much of July 5 reconnecting families with their pets.
The department said they took in nearly 60 animals on the Fourth of July and in the hours that followed.
In an attempt to make it easier to find a pet’s owner, the department began offering free microchipping this week
Officials said they’ve microchipped 335 animals for free so far.
