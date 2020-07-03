ABQ Artwalk goes curbside amid COVID-19

“Instead of doing stuff indoors, our focus is the curb. So we’re putting vendors on the curb. We’re doing art installations, some music performances and poetry readings,” he said.

They also scaled back. Instead of the usual 40 to 50 local artists, there will be about a dozen artist outside different storefronts over a 12-block radius.

There are some rules folks need to follow.

“Before the governor’s mandate, we already made it that all masks are required at every location inside or outside. So even if you’re at the curb, you’re wearing a mask,” he explained.

Artists will also wear masks and have hand sanitizer available.

The few indoor locations participating will enforce their capacity limit. Organizers also ask people to social distance.

Gallegos said that way they can reach their goals of people discovering local businesses and arts.

