ABQ Artwalk goes curbside amid COVID-19

Casey Torres
Updated: July 03, 2020 10:53 AM
Created: July 03, 2020 10:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ Artwalk Curbside is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the downtown metro area.

Every First Friday, the artwalk would offer indoor art installations, music and food. However, COVID-19 put a temporary stop to that.

“March would’ve been our two year anniversary," said Gabriel Gallegos, program manager, over the phone. "That was the last full-on art walk we had in March."

Now that it’s on, the setup will be different.

“Instead of doing stuff indoors, our focus is the curb. So we’re putting vendors on the curb. We’re doing art installations, some music performances and poetry readings,” he said.

They also scaled back. Instead of the usual 40 to 50 local artists, there will be about a dozen artist outside different storefronts over a 12-block radius.

There are some rules folks need to follow.

“Before the governor’s mandate, we already made it that all masks are required at every location inside or outside. So even if you’re at the curb, you’re wearing a mask,” he explained.

Artists will also wear masks and have hand sanitizer available.

The few indoor locations participating will enforce their capacity limit. Organizers also ask people to social distance.

Gallegos said that way they can reach their goals of people discovering local businesses and arts.

To find a map and list of events, click here.


