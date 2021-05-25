ABQ-based production company teams up with animal shelters to help pets get adopted

The show is not only educational, but will feature fashion shows and other segments to showcase the adoptable animals from each shelter. The goal is to find the rescue animals a forever home.

“You don't have to cough up hundreds of dollars or thousands of dollars to get that animal or that pet who gives you that love, that relationship, that bond. It's a win-win for everybody honestly, it's a win for the animal, it's a win for the shelters and for the people who want to take home some pretty cool pets,” said Keith Allen, another co-founder of Sopapilla Productions.

Filming will start this week and the episodes will air next month.

To watch the show, tune in to channel 27, Albuquerque's public access channel, or visit the Sopapilla Productions Facebook page.