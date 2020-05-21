ABQ Beer Week kicks off virtually

Casey Torres
May 21, 2020
Created: May 21, 2020 08:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 10th annual ABQ Beer Week is postponed until fall for now. However, organizers decided they can still offer beer and food to help local breweries and restaurants.
The co-founder, Marne Gaston, said they are doing a Virtual ABQ Beer Week starting Thursday through June 3.
"We decided that if there's beer in Albuquerque, then we should have a beer week even on a smaller scale,” she said. “People can get the beers and bring them home. They're gonna be able to pick up the pairings and do them at home and still celebrate and enjoy that part of it."
Gaston said there are a dozen breweries to choose from but more are still signing up. Some of them will offer virtual tours of their breweries, and there will also be an online class to learn about the beers.
Even though beer and food is the big attraction, it’s also about being there for each other.
“We want to help out our breweries and any of our local restaurants that we can,” she said.
To check out the events and pricing for beer, click here.
