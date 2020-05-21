ABQ Beer Week kicks off virtually

"We decided that if there's beer in Albuquerque, then we should have a beer week even on a smaller scale,” she said. “People can get the beers and bring them home. They're gonna be able to pick up the pairings and do them at home and still celebrate and enjoy that part of it."

Gaston said there are a dozen breweries to choose from but more are still signing up. Some of them will offer virtual tours of their breweries, and there will also be an online class to learn about the beers.