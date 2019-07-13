ABQ BioPark Aquarium celebrates Shark Awareness Week

This week is National Shark Awareness Week, Sunday is Shark Awareness Day. Lerner says sharks are in trouble, and it’s in large part thanks to us.

"The shark population has dropped drastically in the last 50 years," Lerner said.



While that may seem like good news for ocean swimmers, that’s bad news for the ecosystem.

“They (sharks) end up taking out some of the sick animals because they’re the easiest to catch, so the fish that you have left are the ones that are the healthiest and the best reproducers,” he said.



At the end of the day, the BioPark Aquarium hopes Shark Awareness Week will help people – even in a landlocked state – fall in love with the ocean and everything in it.

"If we could educate those kids and get them to understand the plight of the ocean, what’s going on with the oceans and what we as humans are doing to the planet, if you even affect one person who goes out there and does something about it, then it’s worthwhile being here," Lerner said.