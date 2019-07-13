ABQ BioPark Aquarium celebrates Shark Awareness Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people are headed to popular beaches this year, but the number of high-profile shark attacks has put beachgoers on high alert.
That’s why Shark Awareness Week is even more important this year for Albuquerque's local aquarium. They say it gives them a chance to fight back against some of the sensationalism that comes with those reports.
"It's an opportunity for us to talk to the public about sharks and try to expel some of the myths that they're man eaters and killers," said Richard Lerner, curator of fishes at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium.
This week is National Shark Awareness Week, Sunday is Shark Awareness Day. Lerner says sharks are in trouble, and it’s in large part thanks to us.
"The shark population has dropped drastically in the last 50 years," Lerner said.
While that may seem like good news for ocean swimmers, that’s bad news for the ecosystem.
“They (sharks) end up taking out some of the sick animals because they’re the easiest to catch, so the fish that you have left are the ones that are the healthiest and the best reproducers,” he said.
At the end of the day, the BioPark Aquarium hopes Shark Awareness Week will help people – even in a landlocked state – fall in love with the ocean and everything in it.
"If we could educate those kids and get them to understand the plight of the ocean, what’s going on with the oceans and what we as humans are doing to the planet, if you even affect one person who goes out there and does something about it, then it’s worthwhile being here," Lerner said.
