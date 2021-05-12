ABQ BioPark Aquarium reopens to the public

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After being closed for more than a year, the ABQ BioPark Aquarium is beginning to welcome visitors again.
Tickets are already sold out for Wednesday, the first day of the reopening to the general public.
"We expect aquarium tickets to be in very high demand," said Allyson Zahm, guest experience manager. "Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online in advance as soon as possible, as they will be going fast."
The public can expect to see sharks, sea turtles, jellyfish, and the aquarium's newest arrival — a river otter named Dixon.
As a COVID safety precaution, the touch pools and other interactive experiences will not be offered at this time. Masks are also mandatory.
Guests must purchase tickets online in advance of their visit. To learn more about the reopening, click here.
