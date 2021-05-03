ABQ BioPark Aquarium will reopen to the public May 12

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After being closed for more than a year, the ABQ BioPark Aquarium has announced its plans to reopen.
The aquarium will welcome back New Mexico BioPark Society members starting Wednesday, May 5, and will open to the general public starting Wednesday, May 12.
"We expect aquarium tickets to be in very high demand," said Allyson Zahm, guest experience manager. "Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets online in advance as soon as possible, as they will be going fast."
The public can expect to see sharks, sea turtles, jellyfish, and the aquarium's newest arrival — a river otter named Dixon.
As a COVID safety precaution, the touch pools and other interactive experiences will not be offered at this time. Masks are also mandatory.
Guests must purchase tickets online in advance of their visit. To learn more about the reopening, click here.
