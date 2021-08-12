ABQ BioPark: Baby hippo is a girl!

Photo: ABQ BioPark
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 12, 2021 08:14 PM
Created: August 12, 2021 08:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark has announced the baby hippo is a girl.
"Well, we're 99% sure, but the baby is thriving and healthy so our vets won't need to get a closer look," BioPark officials said.
The baby is almost a month old and doing well, but she still needs a name.
The New Mexico BioPark Society will be hosting a naming contest with more details Friday.
Karen the hippo had surprised the zoo with her pregnancy.
