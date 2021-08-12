ABQ BioPark: Baby hippo is a girl! | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

ABQ BioPark: Baby hippo is a girl!

ABQ BioPark: Baby hippo is a girl! Photo: ABQ BioPark

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 12, 2021 08:14 PM
Created: August 12, 2021 08:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark has announced the baby hippo is a girl.

"Well, we're 99% sure, but the baby is thriving and healthy so our vets won't need to get a closer look," BioPark officials said.

The baby is almost a month old and doing well, but she still needs a name.

The New Mexico BioPark Society will be hosting a naming contest with more details Friday.

Karen the hippo had surprised the zoo with her pregnancy.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 1,281 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 1,281 additional COVID-19 cases
Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school
Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school
New Mexico defends title as most Latino state in nation
New Mexico defends title as most Latino state in nation
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces pilot Chile Labor Incentive Program
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces pilot Chile Labor Incentive Program
Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year
Health officials say COVID-19 cases are growing faster than this time last year