ABQ BioPark celebrates first-ever ocelot birth

Photo: New Mexico BioPark Society
Updated: November 26, 2019 12:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark is celebrating its first-ever ocelot birth. Two healthy ocelot kittens were born in early October.
"This is an important milestone for the BioPark and we're happy to report that the mom and kittens are doing great," said Erin Flynn, the mammal curator for the ABQ BioPark. "It's a big deal for a first-time mom to have two kittens and be taking such good care of them."
The birth was two years in the making – the BioPark said that ocelots are notoriously difficult to get pregnant. This pregnancy is being studied in order to provide insights to other zoos across the nation.
At this time, the 2-pound kittens are not viewable to the public. The kittens are currently being cared for by their mom (Lucy) in the den, while their dad (Dale) is on exhibit.
The BioPark will provide an update when the kittens are ready to meet the public.
