ABQ BioPark celebrates first-ever ocelot birth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark is celebrating its first-ever ocelot birth. Two healthy ocelot kittens were born in early October.

"This is an important milestone for the BioPark and we're happy to report that the mom and kittens are doing great," said Erin Flynn, the mammal curator for the ABQ BioPark. "It's a big deal for a first-time mom to have two kittens and be taking such good care of them."