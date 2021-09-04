ABQ BioPark celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day

But a lot of them are struggling.

“There are 23 species of vultures in the world, and a majority of those are threatened, endangered or critically endangered, so their numbers are continuing to decline every day,” said Baca.

The ABQ BioPark is also home to the Cape Griffon species.

“Africa has had about 90% of vulture decline in the population, so over there. So it's definitely something we need to worry about,” Baca said. “They aid in decomposition, which also keeps the soil healthy.”

Zookeepers at the BioPark said they hope people give these misfits some love.

“A lot of people look at vultures and think that they're scary and ugly, and I just think that they're really beautiful when you really look at them,” said Baca.