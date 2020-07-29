ABQ BioPark goes virtual for summer concert series

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The summer concerts at the Albuquerque BioPark were cancelled due to COVID-19. However, the show must go on.
Virtual concerts have been scheduled. There has only been two so far.
Tracey Whitney sang at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden a couple of weeks ago with her group, The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney.
The experience was different, as can be expected.
"It was just us and there was a camera guy like your cameraman there (during Zoom interview). There was a sound check person. And then there was a cluster of I guess the city employees that looked like they were about a half of a football field away,” she said.
She said a lot of the energy comes from the audience which was missing. But she doesn’t need a huge crowd to share her music. Whitney explained she performs as long as she has one person.
Many artists in New Mexico would do the same. But with the pandemic, it’s not always possible.
Whitney is also the President for the Musicians Association of Albuquerque Local 618. She said many of the musicians are hurting financially, so they’re turning to virtual concerts to get by.
So on a last note:
“If you enjoy music, go online. Find your favorite artist and support them financially where you can,” she said.
Organizers of the summer concerts have not picked another performance. They are looking at their options.
