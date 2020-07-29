ABQ BioPark goes virtual for summer concert series | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ABQ BioPark goes virtual for summer concert series

Casey Torres
Updated: July 29, 2020 12:55 PM
Created: July 29, 2020 12:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The summer concerts at the Albuquerque BioPark were cancelled due to COVID-19. However, the show must go on.

Virtual concerts have been scheduled. There has only been two so far.

Advertisement

Tracey Whitney sang at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden a couple of weeks ago with her group, The Art of Jazz with Tracey Whitney.

The experience was different, as can be expected.

"It was just us and there was a camera guy like your cameraman there (during Zoom interview). There was a sound check person. And then there was a cluster of I guess the city employees that looked like they were about a half of a football field away,” she said.

She said a lot of the energy comes from the audience which was missing. But she doesn’t need a huge crowd to share her music. Whitney explained she performs as long as she has one person.

Many artists in New Mexico would do the same. But with the pandemic, it’s not always possible.

Whitney is also the President for the Musicians Association of Albuquerque Local 618. She said many of the musicians are hurting financially, so they’re turning to virtual concerts to get by.

So on a last note:

“If you enjoy music, go online. Find your favorite artist and support them financially where you can,” she said.

Organizers of the summer concerts have not picked another performance. They are looking at their options.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Rufous hummingbirds taking over bird feeders across New Mexico
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Advertisement


US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents
US attorney urges Albuquerque to embrace surge in federal agents
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths
ABQ BioPark goes virtual for summer concert series
ABQ BioPark goes virtual for summer concert series
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle