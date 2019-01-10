ABQ BioPark mourns the loss of male jaguar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque BioPark is mourning the loss of a longtime zoo resident.
Zoo officials say Onca, also known as Manchas, was experiencing kidney failure and was humanely euthanized yesterday morning.
Onca was 20-years-old, surpassing a jaguar’s median life expectancy of 17-years.
Staff at the BioPark say he was a favorite of theirs and will be greatly missed.
