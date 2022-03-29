ABQ BioPark named one of the worst zoos for elephants in the nation

Brittany Costello
Updated: March 29, 2022 05:16 PM
Created: March 29, 2022 04:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An international animal protection organization is calling the ABQ BioPark out, alleging it's one of the worst zoos in the nation for elephants.
Within the last year, KOB 4 reported that two young elephants at the BioPark died – both from a herpes virus. That's part of the reason the BioPark is now No. 2 on the Top 10 Worst Zoos for Elephants list.
On Tuesday, officials with BioPark were quick to respond. They say they have great groups of people caring day in and day out for the elephants at our Albuquerque exhibit.
The list was put together by the organization, "in defense of animals." They point to the deaths of three-year-old Thorn and eight-year-old Jazmine, as well as the breeding policies of the BioPark.
The organization also claims there's not enough space for the elephants, calling into question the quality of the enclosure. The organization really wants all zoos, including the BioPark, to release the elephants to a sanctuary.
“What we are wanting is for the zoo to do the right thing and release their elephants to an accredited, reputable sanctuary where they can live out the remainder of their lives in a much more expansive, much more peaceful settings. Sanctuaries provide acres and acres of land,” said Brittany Michelson, a campaigner for captive animals.
“They're going to look for tragic events like this to highlight. Every day these animals get great care and every day we're fighting for the survival of Asian elephants. Taking care of a family group of Asian elephants,” said Bob Lee, associate director of ABQ BioPark. “As we have learned more about what these animals need, we adapt, we get creative, we provide what's called enrichment. We watch them and we analyze what it is they need.”
He said over the years they have expanded the exhibit with added enrichment. He also said they've added overhead feeders to mimic pulling down food from a tree.
Concerning the tragic death of the young elephants, he said they continue to learn more about the herpes virus and how to protect the elephants.
