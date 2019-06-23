ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
Christina Rodriguez
June 23, 2019 05:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's official – next month the penguins will be ready to chill with the public. Their new exhibit at the ABQ BioPark Zoo will open on July 23.
The exhibit will feature Macaroni, Gentoo and King penguins.
"We wanted to talk about climate change and the effect that it's having on those regions," said Baird Fleming, director of the ABQ BioPark. "When you come through, you're going to see a lot of greens and a lot of kind of things that make you feel like there's vegetation around."
There will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on July 23 with Mayor Tim Keller.
