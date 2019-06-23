ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23

ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23

Christina Rodriguez
June 23, 2019 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's official – next month the penguins will be ready to chill with the public. Their new exhibit at the ABQ BioPark Zoo will open on July 23. 

Advertisement

The exhibit will feature Macaroni, Gentoo and King penguins. 

"We wanted to talk about climate change and the effect that it's having on those regions," said Baird Fleming, director of the ABQ BioPark. "When you come through, you're going to see a lot of greens and a lot of kind of things that make you feel like there's vegetation around." 

There will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on July 23 with Mayor Tim Keller. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 23, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: June 23, 2019 03:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Advertisement




Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
ABQ BioPark penguins will make their debut July 23
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system