ABQ BioPark reopens BUGarium with COVID-safe practices

Brianna Wilson
Updated: October 09, 2020 07:15 AM
Created: October 09, 2020 07:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you're looking for more COVID-safe activities indoors, the Botanic Garden BUGarium is officially back open for business.
"It's good to be open again," said Jason Schaller, an entomologist. "It kind of gives us a purpose to be doing all the hard work we've been doing."
Staff said they spruced up the place during their six month closure – adding new window decals to protect the bugs from the sun and revamping the popular leaf-cutter ant display. Now, visitors can get a better look at the ants carry leaves up a vine that stretches across the entire exhibit.
It is still too early for staff to bring back any hands-on activities.
"Unfortunately, we're really just a come through and look at the bugs type situation right," which is still great," Schaller said. "There's still a lot to explore and learn here. It's still an absolutely amazing exhibit. One of the top notch insectariums in the country."
The BUGarium happens to house one of the largest insects in the world – the Goliath beetle.
