ABQ BioPark replaces 'Zia' in baby hippo naming contest

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 02, 2021 02:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The ABQ BioPark Zoo on Thursday announced that Zia is no longer a naming option for its new baby hippo.

According to the BioPark Society, the name was removed from the contest after speaking to a Zia Pueblo representative. 

The name Matilda was added in place of Zia. 

You can vote online for either "Matilda", "Magdalena", "Layla" or "Sienna" as the new name by donating at least $1. Anyone who voted for Zia will be contacted by the BioPark Society. 
 


