ABQ BioPark sells paintings created by animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The ABQ BioPark Zoo has been closed for weeks, but some of the animals inside have busy raising money with their artistic talents.
Elephants, snow leopards, Komodo dragons, maggots and more are creating paintings as a form of enrichment.
Those paintings are added to the Art Gone Wild online gallery for sale. The prices range from $25 to nearly $600.
"What we use this money for is to help buy the zookeepers the things that they need and that might be enrichment for the animals and it might be specialized training course. It might be tools that they need,” said Allyson Zahm, the development director for the New Mexico BioPark Society.
The society is trying something new this month.
"We're selling custom elephant paintings. So instead of picking a painting that's already done. You can pick the colors, and then we'll have Alice, the elephant paint for you. And we'll video tape it so you can see what happens,” she said.
The goal for this month was $3,000. The society reached their goal but hope to continue raising more.
