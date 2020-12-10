ABQ BioPark to reopen Botanic Garden with new nighttime hours

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 10, 2020 09:13 AM
Created: December 10, 2020 08:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark has announced the Botanic Garden will reopen this Saturday, Dec. 12 with adjusted hours through mid-January.
"We were disappointed to cancel River of Lights this year and really wanted to find a way to keep the spirit of the season alive at the Botanic Garden," ABQ BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell said. "With a limited number of guests and advanced purchase tickets required, our nighttime hours will provide the community with a safe opportunity to enjoy a selection of our amazing lighted sculptures."
The BioPark will use the same timed-ticketing system that was put in place earlier this year — allowing 150 guests at a time. Officials said the facility will be deep-cleaned between daytime and nighttime hours each night, and masks will be required for all staff and visitors.
Daytime hours: Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Nighttime hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Botanic Garden will be open on Dec. 24 and 31 for daytime hours only. It will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day. To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company