ABQ BioPark to reopen Botanic Garden with new nighttime hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark has announced the Botanic Garden will reopen this Saturday, Dec. 12 with adjusted hours through mid-January.

"We were disappointed to cancel River of Lights this year and really wanted to find a way to keep the spirit of the season alive at the Botanic Garden," ABQ BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell said. "With a limited number of guests and advanced purchase tickets required, our nighttime hours will provide the community with a safe opportunity to enjoy a selection of our amazing lighted sculptures."