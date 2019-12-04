ABQ BioPark welcomes two new mountain lions | KOB 4
ABQ BioPark welcomes two new mountain lions

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 04, 2019 11:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two mountain lions are now calling the ABQ BioPark home.

Larabee, a rescue cub from Nebraska, arrived at the BioPark in late October. The name Larabee comes from the street name where his rescuer lived. Larabee had been found in someone's backyard, along with a sibling cub who later ran away.

The homeowner cared for him until Nebraska Game and Parks could take him to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where he stayed for two weeks. Now Larabee is getting used to his new home at the BioPark's Catwalk. 

The BioPark is also welcoming Gillin, a 10-year-old mountain lion from the Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo and Adventure Park. She was once a rescue cub in Oregon. Guests can expect to see Gillin on exhibit by the end of this week. 

All mountain lions in Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities are rescues from the wild. 


