ABQ BioPark welcomes two new mountain lions

The homeowner cared for him until Nebraska Game and Parks could take him to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where he stayed for two weeks. Now Larabee is getting used to his new home at the BioPark's Catwalk.

The BioPark is also welcoming Gillin, a 10-year-old mountain lion from the Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo and Adventure Park. She was once a rescue cub in Oregon. Guests can expect to see Gillin on exhibit by the end of this week.