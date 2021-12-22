ABQ BioPark Zoo elephant fights illness

Back in 2015, the BioPark lost a five-year-old elephant to the virus.

"We're seeing Thorn progress in the disease in a way that we would expect to," Stowell said. "That is the positive way of saying that he is getting sicker, but we're not seeing any surprises from him in terms of the trajectory that the virus is taking."

Alongside daily blood tests and antiviral medication, Thorn is being closely monitored for symptoms and changes in behavior.

"We know that it could very well not have a positive outcome and it could just as well have a positive outcome, we just don't know right now," Stowell said.

BioPark officials are hopeful that young Thorn will recover. They're also closely monitoring the zoo's other elephants.