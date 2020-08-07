ABQ BioPark Zoo reopens with COVID-safe practices

New rules have been put in place to keep the visitors, workers and animals safe. Indoor exhibits are closed, visitors must wear a mask and follow a specific path around the zoo. Visits are also timed.

"I think they're doing a great job," said Amanda Enghauser, a zoo member. "Everything's well labeled. It seems like everybody's respecting the six-feet. Everyone's waiting at the exhibits."

The zoo will be open to the public starting Wednesday, Aug. 12.

People are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time on the city's website.