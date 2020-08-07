ABQ BioPark Zoo reopens with COVID-safe practices

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ABQ BioPark Zoo reopened to members Friday.
The zoo was closed to the public for several months to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During that time, crews made some improvements. There were some subtle things, like redoing plumbing and smoothing out some sidewalks. But the zoo also added two new exhibits: Birds of the Islands and Raptor Roost.
"Yes, having the zoo be reopened is exciting, but having new exhibits to share with the public is even better," said Stephanie Stowell, acting director of the ABQ BioPark.
New rules have been put in place to keep the visitors, workers and animals safe. Indoor exhibits are closed, visitors must wear a mask and follow a specific path around the zoo. Visits are also timed.
"I think they're doing a great job," said Amanda Enghauser, a zoo member. "Everything's well labeled. It seems like everybody's respecting the six-feet. Everyone's waiting at the exhibits."
The zoo will be open to the public starting Wednesday, Aug. 12.
People are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time on the city's website.
