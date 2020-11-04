ABQ BioPark Zoo temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 04, 2020 05:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque announced the ABQ BioPark Zoo will be closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials do not believe the employee was in close contact with guests. However, employees who may have been in close contact with COVID-positive person are being asked to quarantine and get tested.
Anyone who purchased online tickets to the zoo for Nov. 5 will receive an automatic refund, the city said.
