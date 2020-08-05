ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12 | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12

ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 05, 2020 08:34 AM
Created: August 05, 2020 08:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After months of closure due to the pandemic, the ABQ BioPark Zoo is reopening August 12.

"Especially with questions remaining around the reopening of schools this fall, our city is stepping up to support families and parents, and the BioPark is a big part of that," Mayor Tim Keller said. "We're excited to bring this family favorite back in a safe way."

Advertisement

City officials said the BioPark is making COVID-safe practices a priority, including the following: 

  • Indoor areas including Penguin Chill, the reptile and crocodile buildings and Life on a Limb will remain closed. 
  • High-touch attractions such as the carousel and trains will not operate.
  • Daily public feedings and shows that draw crowds to one area are temporarily canceled.
  • Limited tickets will be available and guests are asked to reserve their tickets in advance online to secure their spot.
  • Visitors will have a 30-minute window to arrive for their scheduled visit. Timed ticketing will allow for proper social distancing at the facility.
  • Face masks or other face coverings are required. 

Visitors to the zoo will follow the 1.3 mile Zoo Trek – a one-way path through the outdoor areas. 

"Our animals and their caretakers are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the Zoo," Paul Garver, ABQ BioPark guest services manager, said. "We hope that our guests enjoy the new Zoo Trek, which is designed to keep our visitors and animals safe while enjoying popular animal habitats. We're also excited for folks to experience our new Birds of the Islands exhibit and newly renovated Raptor Roost exhibit."

The zoo will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with timed ticketing in place. The last ticket of the day will be sold for 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. 

The Botanic Garden remains open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The ABQ BioPark Aquarium remains closed at this time. 

For more information about the reopening plans, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Mother continues fighting to end teen gun violence
Mother continues fighting to end teen gun violence
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Advertisement


New Mexico launches Small Business Recovery Loan Fund
New Mexico launches Small Business Recovery Loan Fund
ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12
ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'