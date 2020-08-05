ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12

"Our animals and their caretakers are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the Zoo," Paul Garver, ABQ BioPark guest services manager, said. "We hope that our guests enjoy the new Zoo Trek, which is designed to keep our visitors and animals safe while enjoying popular animal habitats. We're also excited for folks to experience our new Birds of the Islands exhibit and newly renovated Raptor Roost exhibit."

The zoo will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with timed ticketing in place. The last ticket of the day will be sold for 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Botanic Garden remains open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The ABQ BioPark Aquarium remains closed at this time.

