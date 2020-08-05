ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 05, 2020 08:34 AM
Created: August 05, 2020 08:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After months of closure due to the pandemic, the ABQ BioPark Zoo is reopening August 12.
"Especially with questions remaining around the reopening of schools this fall, our city is stepping up to support families and parents, and the BioPark is a big part of that," Mayor Tim Keller said. "We're excited to bring this family favorite back in a safe way."
City officials said the BioPark is making COVID-safe practices a priority, including the following:
Visitors to the zoo will follow the 1.3 mile Zoo Trek – a one-way path through the outdoor areas.
"Our animals and their caretakers are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the Zoo," Paul Garver, ABQ BioPark guest services manager, said. "We hope that our guests enjoy the new Zoo Trek, which is designed to keep our visitors and animals safe while enjoying popular animal habitats. We're also excited for folks to experience our new Birds of the Islands exhibit and newly renovated Raptor Roost exhibit."
The zoo will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with timed ticketing in place. The last ticket of the day will be sold for 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
The Botanic Garden remains open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The ABQ BioPark Aquarium remains closed at this time.
For more information about the reopening plans, click here.
??BIG ANNOUNCEMENT??— Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) August 5, 2020
We’re excited to welcome you back to the @abqbiopark Zoo! We’ll begin our test reopening phase with members this Friday and will move to a complete open with COVID-safe practices on Wednesday, August 12.https://t.co/sNAKst90Vr
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company