ABQ BioPark Zoo unveils first phase of new Asia exhibit

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the pavilion also includes one, highly-requested addition.

"It also has shade, which, by the way, is the number one thing people request at the BioPark – more shade,” he said.

Officials said they still have to add some final touches, but they're hopeful guests will be able to enter by the end of the month. The rest of the expansion is still well over a year away.

Phase 2 is not expected to open until 2023 at the earliest. That area will include a new home for the zoo's tigers, snow leopards, orangutans and hopefully some zoo babies.

"So we're going to be giving them new exhibits, habitats, training opportunities, and welfare opportunities here in the new expanded exhibits and have space to potentially expand our collection, you know hopefully there will be some offspring and they'll have great space for future generations,” said Brandon Gibson, deputy director of the city’s Department of Arts and Culture.

For now, there's just a lot of construction equipment but officials said that's not necessarily a bad thing

"I'm the mother of 2 young men, who were little boys, this is a like a dream come true. We have elephants on one side, and heavy equipment on this side for the next 12-15 months,” said Shelle Sanchez, director of Albuquerque’s Arts and Culture Department.

The zoo is also working on plans for a new Australia exhibit – officials said it will also be built in 2 parts. They’re expecting to release more details by the end of the year.