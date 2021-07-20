ABQ BioPark Zoo welcomes baby hippo, cares for mom

"Last time, Karen kept her baby on the hog side of the pool, kept it quiet, they napped a lot. This one wants to be all around, so I think Karen is slightly stressed, a little tired, and we wanted to keep things as quiet as possible, hopefully let them nap," Thietten said.

The zoo doesn't know if the baby hippo is a boy or a girl yet – they won't know until the baby comes out of the water fully. Zookeepers said that could be up to a week from now.

“Extremely happy, extremely excited to say how healthy it is, that's all you want, right?" Thietten said. "You know it's coming, and you're waiting and then everything happens, and it turns out just right."