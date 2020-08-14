ABQ BioPark Zoo welcomes visitors

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ABQ BioPark Zoo will be open to the public for its first weekend since closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Changes have been made to keep guests safe. People are required to wear a face covering and follow a one-way path.
People who visited the zoo Friday didn't seem to mind the changes.
"I like it. I like the one-way, actually. And we're just kind of making our way through the zoo. So far, I'm enjoying it. I feel comfortable," said Steven Arviso, who was visiting from Gallup.
Guests said people appear to be following the rules.
"I think they're really effective and really safe for everybody, and they're really easy and convenient," Veronica Arreola said.
By design, fewer people are at the zoo. About 150 tickets are sold for every half-hour.
People must reserve a spot online.
