ABQ budget proposal includes funds for mobile vet clinic
Marian Camacho
May 09, 2019 11:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The City of Albuquerque's budget proposal for 2020 includes funding for a mobile vet clinic.
The clinic would be staffed by a veterinarian and a vet tech and provide free microchipping and vaccinations for dogs and cats. It would also provide spay and neuter vouchers that can be redeemed at some local clinics.
“With greater access to resources like microchipping and vaccinations more pets will have an opportunity to thrive in our community,” stated Danny Nevarez, Animal Welfare Director. “The mobile vet clinic will truly be a life-saving resource for animals while at the same time providing residents with easier and free access to these essential pet services.”
The mobile clinic would travel to different neighborhoods around the city. Officials say residents would be notified prior to the clinic coming to their area.
