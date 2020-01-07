ABQ Business First: 2020 Women of Influence awards, NM jobs that pay more than 101K

Four out of every ten businesses in the United States are women-owned according to a study from American Express.

The percentage of women-owned businesses across the country had a reported growth rate of 58% from 2007 to 2018.

In New Mexico, women-owned businesses reported over $464 million in revenue is 2018.

New Mexico jobs that pay over $101,000

Albuquerque Business First listed 50 professions with annual salaries of over $101,000 in New Mexico.

Jobs on the list include surgeons, orthodontists and air traffic controllers.

