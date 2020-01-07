ABQ Business First: 2020 Women of Influence awards, NM jobs that pay more than 101K | KOB 4
ABQ Business First: 2020 Women of Influence awards, NM jobs that pay more than 101K

Justine Lopez
Created: January 07, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Tessa Mentus and Steve Soliz to talk about the 2020 Women of Influence awards and jobs in New Mexico that pay over $101,000 a year.

2020 Women of Influence awards

Albuquerque Business First is honoring 24 businesswomen for the 16th annual Women of Influence awards.

The honorees are made up of women from different professional backgrounds from health care to law.

Four out of every ten businesses in the United States are women-owned according to a study from American Express.

The percentage of women-owned businesses across the country had a reported growth rate of 58% from 2007 to 2018.

In New Mexico, women-owned businesses reported over $464 million in revenue is 2018.

To see the complete list of honorees, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

New Mexico jobs that pay over $101,000

Albuquerque Business First listed 50 professions with annual salaries of over $101,000 in New Mexico.

Jobs on the list include surgeons, orthodontists and air traffic controllers.

To see the full list of professions, click here to read the article in Albuquerque Business First.


