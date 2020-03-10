ABQ Business First: American Advertising Awards, Engineering company's contract bid

Albuquerque-based agency “3 Advertising” received the most awards, taking home 10 total.

Albuquerque engineering company selected to bid on government contract

An engineering company headquartered in Albuquerque, Applied Research Associates, has been selected to bid on a Defense Intelligence Agency contract worth nearly $1 billion.

The contract money will go toward developing new data collection and analysis capabilities across 11 support areas.

The chosen firms are guaranteed at least $10,000 worth of work on the project.

