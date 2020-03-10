ABQ Business First: American Advertising Awards, Engineering company's contract bid

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Steve Soliz and Tessa Mentus to talk about the American Advertising Awards and a new Defense Intelligence Agency contract worth nearly $1 billion.
American Advertising Federation honors 30 best advertisements
The American Advertising Federation honored 30 of the best advertising ideas created within the last year.
The “Albuquerque 30” features campaigns from New Mexico United, Preventative Pest Control, New Mexico Department of Transportation and Bosque Brewing Co.
Albuquerque-based agency “3 Advertising” received the most awards, taking home 10 total.
Albuquerque engineering company selected to bid on government contract
An engineering company headquartered in Albuquerque, Applied Research Associates, has been selected to bid on a Defense Intelligence Agency contract worth nearly $1 billion.
The contract money will go toward developing new data collection and analysis capabilities across 11 support areas.
The chosen firms are guaranteed at least $10,000 worth of work on the project.
