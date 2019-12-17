ABQ Business First: Business expansion & layoffs, restaurant debuts | KOB 4
ABQ Business First: Business expansion & layoffs, restaurant debuts

Justine Lopez
Created: December 17, 2019 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—  Albuquerque Business First editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Tessa Mentus and Steve Soliz to talk about restaurants that made their debut in the Duke City this year and businesses that have expanded and laid off employees.

Restaurants that made their debut in the Duke City in 2019

Albuquerque saw a lot of business growth in the restaurant industry in 2019.

New restaurants like Ten3 and The Salt Yard made their debut this year while other restaurants like Slapfish and Nexus Brewery opened second locations.

To see a full list of new restaurants that opened in the Duke City, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

Business Expansions and Layoffs

Albuquerque Business First has been tracking job expansions and layoffs throughout 2019.

Sandia National Laboratories plans to hire 1,900 employees by the end of the year.  Faneuil, a business that offers outsourcing solutions to other businesses, plans to grow their workforce by 700 more employees.

Major company layoffs came from Honeywell Aerospace, who recently announced they would be moving their manufacturing facilities to Phoenix. Desert Hills youth home also closed their doors and laid off 242 employees.

Read this article in Albuquerque Business First to see a full slideshow of business expansions and layoffs.


