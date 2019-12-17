ABQ Business First: Business expansion & layoffs, restaurant debuts

To see a full list of new restaurants that opened in the Duke City, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

Business Expansions and Layoffs

Albuquerque Business First has been tracking job expansions and layoffs throughout 2019.

Sandia National Laboratories plans to hire 1,900 employees by the end of the year. Faneuil, a business that offers outsourcing solutions to other businesses, plans to grow their workforce by 700 more employees.

Major company layoffs came from Honeywell Aerospace, who recently announced they would be moving their manufacturing facilities to Phoenix. Desert Hills youth home also closed their doors and laid off 242 employees.

