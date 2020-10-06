ABQ Business First: Business owners worry about rising COVID cases, upcoming winter months

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —New Mexico’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases is causing worry for business owners who are already struggling to stay afloat.
Albuquerque Business First Editor-In-Chief Rachel Sams said the governor doesn’t seem to be looking to close businesses again.
“And at the time the governor and her administration officials said that they think that they had the right processes in place,” Sams said. “They didn’t anticipate right away putting in any more measures to close down any more businesses, but they said they just needed to ask New Mexican to double down on adhering to the things that are already out there: the mandates like wearing masks in public, social distancing, all of those practices.”
Sams said some business owners are bracing to deal with the pandemic for years to come.
“When Santa Ana Star Casino reopened, they reopened over the weekend. In their announcement that they were going to reopen one thing that they noted, their leadership said we expect COVID, this current situation, to likely to be with us for the next couple of years and we’re working to prepare as if that’s the case.”
In addition to the pandemic, the upcoming winter months are also a source of concern for businesses. Restaurants are already preparing to lose outdoor dining as an option when the weather gets colder.
“So you’re starting to see business people and restaurateurs in particular, try to maybe layer on some different assistance programs, can they get a loan here, a grant here, to help them cover costs and make some arraignments,” Sams said. “Some are even maybe trying to adjust or re-do parts of their space so that maybe they have a little more space to work with indoors in order to continue to have, even with like, say, the 25 percent dining, if they have a little more indoor space to work with they can get more diners in there even at 25 percent.”
