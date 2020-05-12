ABQ Business First: Businesses gear up for possible reopening

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Essential and non-essential businesses have been eagerly waiting to find out what will happen on May 15th.
"Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the spread of the virus needed to slow before the state moved forward towards it's goal reopening more businesses,” said Rachel Sams, Albuquerque Business First’s editor-in-chief.
Lujan Grisham said if everything goes according to plan, restaurants and retailers could reopen this week, but according to Sams, some business owners may choose to wait to see how people respond.
"There are some businesses that just feel like there's still not enough customer demand to reopen even if they legally have the green light to do curbside or delivery,” said Sams.
“If they don't feel like there's enough customers but they would have sales, then they will be holding off on reopening and that's one of the big questions in this,” she added.
Sams said business will also have to stock up on personal protective equipment or PPE.
Last week, Lujan Grisham said some employees would be required to wearing masks or some kind of face covering.
"The order came down really quickly,” Sams said.
“The governor held a press conference and said that effective the next day this will be effective for restaurants and larger retailers,” she added.
Sams said some business owners have already ordered face masks in anticipation of reopening.
