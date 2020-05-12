ABQ Business First: Businesses gear up for possible reopening

“If they don't feel like there's enough customers but they would have sales, then they will be holding off on reopening and that's one of the big questions in this,” she added.



Sams said business will also have to stock up on personal protective equipment or PPE.



Last week, Lujan Grisham said some employees would be required to wearing masks or some kind of face covering.

"The order came down really quickly,” Sams said.

“The governor held a press conference and said that effective the next day this will be effective for restaurants and larger retailers,” she added.

Sams said some business owners have already ordered face masks in anticipation of reopening.