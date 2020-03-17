ABQ Business First: Businesses impacted by coronavirus

"We saw on Sunday night the state put out an order that restaurants in New Mexico could not operate at more than 50 percent of their capacity,” she said.

"That also has the effect that overnight, half that restaurant's income most likely is gone,” Sams added.



As KOB 4 previously reported, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rolled out several public safety measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, some of those restrictions could have a negative impact on businesses and their bottom line.

Sams recommends continuing to support these restaurants by buying gift cards or food to-go.



Sams also said coronavirus testing is changing the way local hospitals do business.

"Some medical sites and medical companies that receive tests - you see some people actually run out because there's so much demand for that test so they also have to navigate how many tests do they have available,” she said. “So a lot of things that they have to navigate on a large scale that they weren't really dealing with even three weeks ago."

Overall, Sams said local businesses will have to adapt by starting online stores or find ways to work around the virus while keeping their employees safe.