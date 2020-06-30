ABQ Business First: businesses still waiting for word on Phase 2

According to Sams, about 500,000 people come to the state fair every year.

"So that's a lot of activity," she said.

"Of course, a lot of those people are eating at the fair, so it might not have as big of an effect on restaurants but some people do come from out of town and stay," she added.

Meantime, businesses around the state are still waiting for the governor to announce when they can reopen or expand capacity.

As KOB 4 previously reported, the governor has put a stop on moving into "Phase 2" until the numbers start to improve.

On Tuesday, the state announced 168 new cases including four deaths related to COVID-19.

Sams told KOB 4 she expects some kind of update from the governor's office later this week.

"And the state planned to look at this week and the data on cases that were happening and decide from there if they want to make any changes going forward,"she said.