ABQ Business First: Defunct restaurants, NM jobs that pay more than $70K

The average median cost to open a restaurant is $275,000 according to Restaurant Engine.

To see a slideshow of the restaurants that closed, click here.

New Mexico jobs that pay between $70K-$85K

Business First listed 54 professions that pay an average salary of $70,000-$85,000.

Education administrators, historians and therapists were among the jobs that were included.

The data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To see the full list of professions, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.