ABQ Business First: Defunct restaurants, NM jobs that pay more than $70K

Justine Lopez
Created: December 31, 2019 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Steve Soliz to talk about restaurants that have gone out of business in 2019 and New Mexico jobs that pay $70,000 to $85,000.
Restaurants that closed in 2019
Albuquerque Business First created a list of restaurants that closed their doors for good in 2019.
The list includes Frost Gelato, 5 Star Burgers and Zacatecas Tacos.
The average median cost to open a restaurant is $275,000 according to Restaurant Engine.
To see a slideshow of the restaurants that closed, click here.
New Mexico jobs that pay between $70K-$85K
Business First listed 54 professions that pay an average salary of $70,000-$85,000.
Education administrators, historians and therapists were among the jobs that were included.
The data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
To see the full list of professions, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.
