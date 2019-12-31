ABQ Business First: Defunct restaurants, NM jobs that pay more than $70K | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ABQ Business First: Defunct restaurants, NM jobs that pay more than $70K

Justine Lopez
Created: December 31, 2019 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Steve Soliz to talk about restaurants that have gone out of business in 2019 and New Mexico jobs that pay $70,000 to $85,000.

Restaurants that closed in 2019

Advertisement

Albuquerque Business First created a list of restaurants that closed their doors for good in 2019.

The list includes Frost Gelato, 5 Star Burgers and Zacatecas Tacos.

The average median cost to open a restaurant is $275,000 according to Restaurant Engine.

To see a slideshow of the restaurants that closed, click here.

New Mexico jobs that pay between $70K-$85K

Business First listed 54 professions that pay an average salary of $70,000-$85,000.

Education administrators, historians and therapists were among the jobs that were included.

The data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To see the full list of professions, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Local nonprofit saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonprofit saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve
DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols planned for New Year's Eve
Fees to increase at New Mexico's newest national park
Fees to increase at New Mexico's newest national park
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Advertisement


City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
City officials go without hosting New Year's Eve celebration for third year in a row
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
State Police staff extra officers to keep people safe on New Year's Eve
AG asks lawmakers for tougher laws to better prosecute and prevent hate crimes
AG asks lawmakers for tougher laws to better prosecute and prevent hate crimes
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
Criminal Record Expungement Act to go into effect Jan. 1
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives