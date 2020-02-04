ABQ Business First: Electric Playhouse grand opening, Jennifer Riordan awards

The 24,000-square-foot space was designed by Dekker/Perich/Sabitini.

Visitors are able to interact with light display projections. The space also comes equipped with a bar and café. Electric Playhouse also offers high-end, multi-course themed meals.

To read more about Electric Playhouse’s grand opening, click here.

2020 Jennifer Riordan Women of Influence Community Impact Awards

Two women will be honored for the 2020 Jennifer Riordan Woman of Influence Community Impact Awards.

The honorees are Kara Bobroff, deputy secretary of identity, equity and transformation at the New Mexico Public Education Department, and Samantha Sengel, vice president for advancement and enrollment strategy at Central New Mexico Community College.

The two will receive their awards at the Albuquerque Business First Women of Influence Awards on Feb 24.

The award was created to honor Albuquerque businesswoman and philanthropist Jenifer Riordan, who died in a plane incident in 2018.

To learn more about the honorees, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.