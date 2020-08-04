ABQ Business First: Extended public health order continues to strain businesses

Under the new indoor, indoor restaurant dining is still prohibited. New changes include allowing wineries and distilleries to open for outdoor seating.

Meanwhile, the number of those filing for unemployment in New Mexico continues to rise.

"We are seeing almost 100,000 New Mexicans that are continuing to certify for unemployment benefits last week. That is the highest it's been and it's three times the previous peak in the number of people certifying for unemployment and that came in the last recession in 2009,” Sams said.

Sams said the state has extended a work search waiver due to an increase in coronavirus infections.

Many New Mexicans will now be without an extra $600 a week after federal coronavirus benefits expired at the end of last month. The impact that will have on the state’s economy remains to be seen.