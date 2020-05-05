ABQ Business First: Gov. looks at easing restrictions on restaurants, retailers

“Another goal would be to get restaurants to open for dine-in service at 50 percent of capacity.”

When asked about construction projects, Sams said one contractor will be taking his talents out of state to help build an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients.

“Weil Construction is working on its second project to turn a facility into a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients,” she said.

Meantime, local companies continue to take advantage of a federal program offering financial assistance.

The paycheck protection program gives small businesses loans that can be forgiven if they don’t fire their employees.

The initial batch of money ran out but the fund was filled after Congress approved additionally funding.

“So in the first round, New Mexico got about 8,400 loans to companies in the state. In the second round that’s been more like 10,000. And there’s still a certain amount of the money left although that will be tapped out pretty soon as there is enormous demand for it,” said Sams.