ABQ Business First: Gov. looks at easing restrictions on restaurants, retailers

Patrick Hayes
Created: May 05, 2020 07:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If everything goes according to plan, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she would continue to ease restrictions for restaurants and retailers.

“That was definitely some of the biggest news of this past week,” said Rachel Sams, Albuquerque Business First’s editor-in-chief.

Sams told KOB 4 that the governor’s economic recovery council has already come up with some suggestion for reopening the economy.

“Their goal, the state’s goal is to get retailers back open at 20 percent of occupancy by May 15th,” she said.

“Another goal would be to get restaurants to open for dine-in service at 50 percent of capacity.”

When asked about construction projects, Sams said one contractor will be taking his talents out of state to help build an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients.

“Weil Construction is working on its second project to turn a facility into a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients,” she said.

Meantime, local companies continue to take advantage of a federal program offering financial assistance.

The paycheck protection program gives small businesses loans that can be forgiven if they don’t fire their employees.

The initial batch of money ran out but the fund was filled after Congress approved additionally funding.

“So in the first round, New Mexico got about 8,400 loans to companies in the state. In the second round that’s been more like 10,000. And there’s still a certain amount of the money left although that will be tapped out pretty soon as there is enormous demand for it,” said Sams.


