ABQ Business First: Governor's extension closes more businesses, imposes stricter occupancy rules

In addition to stand-alone liquor stores having to close, some businesses like grocery stores and gas stations can only let in up to 20% of their maximum capacity. Any person that goes over that limit has to wait outside the business.

"I think many businesses have, I would say most businesses by this time have definitely realized there are no business as usual operations and seeing what has gone on so far—the many types of businesses that have been closed have really begun to make whatever preparations they can for how they can get through this time when there's likely to be little or no income come in," Sams said. "You are seeing a lot of measures be announced, both locally and nationally to try and help those businesses."

Sams said she thinks the state's unemployment numbers will continue to rise. Another stimulus package is also in the works to help keep some people employed.