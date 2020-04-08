ABQ Business First: Governor's extension closes more businesses, imposes stricter occupancy rules

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While the pandemic has caused some stores to shut their doors indefinitely, other businesses are having people wait outside for their turn to shop.
"So I think one of the biggest takeaways for business is that things will be this way through the end of this month," said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief for Albuquerque Business First. "Many businesses were already shut down. A few additional types of businesses are considered non-essential like liquor stores"
Sams said even though some businesses are up-and-running, they're still losing business.
"Construction is continuing. The city actually announced $70 million worth of planned construction last week so we talked to some of the companies and they said they are continuing to work, but they're starting to see fewer projects from private businesses, private companies are putting off expansion," Sams said.
In addition to stand-alone liquor stores having to close, some businesses like grocery stores and gas stations can only let in up to 20% of their maximum capacity. Any person that goes over that limit has to wait outside the business.
"I think many businesses have, I would say most businesses by this time have definitely realized there are no business as usual operations and seeing what has gone on so far—the many types of businesses that have been closed have really begun to make whatever preparations they can for how they can get through this time when there's likely to be little or no income come in," Sams said. "You are seeing a lot of measures be announced, both locally and nationally to try and help those businesses."
Sams said she thinks the state's unemployment numbers will continue to rise. Another stimulus package is also in the works to help keep some people employed.
