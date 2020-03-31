ABQ Business First: How chain restaurants are managing the COVID-19 pandemic | KOB 4
ABQ Business First: How chain restaurants are managing the COVID-19 pandemic

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 31, 2020 06:46 PM
Created: March 31, 2020 06:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—President Trump signed a coronavirus stimulus package on Friday—the largest relief package in U.S. history. The bill includes money for businesses who were blindsided by the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque Business First editor-in-chief Rachel Sams said those businesses should expect to get those benefits soon.

"One thing that is new coming out of the federal stimulus package—it is expanding eligibility for unemployment so there are going to be more self-employed workers, workers in the gig economy and that sort of thing who may be eligible for unemployment benefits now under the expanded assistance. Those benefits haven't yet been made available to states, so our officials here expect that to happen probably within the coming weeks,” Sams said.

For some Albuquerque businesses, that money can’t come soon enough. The Cheesecake Factory in Coronado Center along with other locations across the country have reached out to their landlords to tell them they won’t be able to pay rent.

“So that is one of those cases where because of what businesses are seeing out there, they're just taking a pause and saying we can't operate as normal during that time,” Sams said. “Cheesecake Factory actually wrote a letter to all their landlords around the country saying, ‘Hey, since we are dealing with, in many of these cities, our restaurants being only restricted to take out and delivery or completely closed down, that means a lot less income than we're used to. We're just not able to make our rent payments this month,’ and it'll be interesting to see if other restaurant chains follow suit."

Sams said people might get used to take-out and delivery, so sit-down restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory might not bounce back.

"There's just so many ways that this is affecting our economy in the short term and we don't yet know how much of that is going to stay with us. Like what will stay with us from this time once we go back to something like our regular lives. That's going to be really interesting to see and and it's really going to determine whether a lot of businesses can make it through this time or not,” she said.


 


