ABQ Business First: How crime impacts businesses

Patrick Hayes
Created: October 13, 2020 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the FBI, Albuquerque is one of the most violent cities in the country, but the latest numbers show a decrease in some crime categories.
“So, it’s interesting. We took a look at Albuquerque’s numbers on crime for the first half of the year, and we do that at Business First because crime has big effects on business," said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First.
According to the data, overall crime decreased 4.6 percent between Jan. 1 and June 30 when compared to the same time period in 2019.
“So what we found when we looked at crime over the first half of the year in Albuquerque, property crimes were down and that is most of the crime and that’s most of the crime that’s reported in Albuquerque,” Sams said. “That’s things like robberies—that was down six percent year over year.”
Crimes against society such as drug use were also down by about 8 percent. However, violent crimes, which include homicide, were only down by less than half of a percent.
“So that is definitely something that business leaders will really be continuing to push for change and push the city to make more progress on,” Sams added.
Sams said the city’s crime rate could affect whether a company will come to Albuquerque.
“We talk to site selectors, which are consultants that help businesses make their decision about where to expand and relocate, and definitely one of the things they look at is crime. There are a lot,” she said.
Sams said a lot of current companies are impacted by crime and that adding things like extra security can be costly. She also said the safer the city, the better it is for business.
