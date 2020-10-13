ABQ Business First: How crime impacts businesses

Crimes against society such as drug use were also down by about 8 percent. However, violent crimes, which include homicide, were only down by less than half of a percent.

“So that is definitely something that business leaders will really be continuing to push for change and push the city to make more progress on,” Sams added.

Sams said the city’s crime rate could affect whether a company will come to Albuquerque.

“We talk to site selectors, which are consultants that help businesses make their decision about where to expand and relocate, and definitely one of the things they look at is crime. There are a lot,” she said.

Sams said a lot of current companies are impacted by crime and that adding things like extra security can be costly. She also said the safer the city, the better it is for business.