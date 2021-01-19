ABQ Business First: Key issues for businesses during legislative session

"Many business groups have really opposed a paid sick leave in the past, saying it would be too costly, too burdensome for businesses,” Sams said. “With the COVID pandemic, the push from the public for those mandates is only growing stronger. Workers are saying, ‘I need to know that if I'm sick I don't have to risk going to work, getting sicker and infecting others.’”

Sams said the least contentious issue of the session will likely be relief funds for businesses and worker, but there's still questions over how the money will be disperesed.

"One thing that many businesses have shared with us is that relief that comes in the forms of loans is tough for them at this time because they don't want to borrow money at a time when they're not making much in sales. So, many businesses are looking for more grant-type of relief, and any kind of financial help that they don't have to pay back,” Sams said.

Those are questions that will be answered over the course of the 60-day session.



