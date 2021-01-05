ABQ Business First: Leaders optimistic for economic growth in 2021

Kirtland is one of six finalists that could become the home of the new U.S. Space Force. Sams said that could mean 1,000 new jobs. Another 1,000 jobs will also come to town when the Amazon Fulfillment Center is completed on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Sams also said Facebook could be expanding in Los Lunas.

For now, many businesses are still recovering from the holidays.

"If the holidays were a struggle, and they were for many, it's the time of year when typically business make, retail businesses might make the majority of their sales. That was a much a slower time for many businesses this year,” Sams said.

Restaurants are still in a fight for their survival, and more federal stimulus funds could help make a difference for them. Still, some elected officials said New Mexico is in position to do better than many neighboring states.

Does the state’s geography, less dense population, and low cost of living for remote workers give New Mexico an edge? Sams said it’s not clear yet.

“We just don't know what that's going to look like. The entire business world is trying to figure out,” Sams said. “How do you pay people who live in a place with a very low cost of living and work for a company based in a place with a very high cost of living. Everyone is trying to figure that out. So, it still really remains to be seen."

Many business owners are heading into the new year with more uncertainty, and a side of hope for 2021.