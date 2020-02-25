ABQ Business First: Leadership NM graduates, TriCore opens at Winrock

To see the full list of graduates, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

TriCore to open new location in Winrock

A New Mexico-based medical lab company will become the newest tenant at Winrock.

TriCore Reference Laboratories signed a lease with Winrock for an 1,800-square-foot space at the beginning of 2020. TriCore Chief Business Development Officer Robin Divine said the space is slated to open at the end of June.

The new TriCore locations joins about 70 others in the state.

It will be the second medical tenant to occupy Winrock, joining New Mexico Orthopaedics.

