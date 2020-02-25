ABQ Business First: Leadership NM graduates, TriCore opens at Winrock | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

ABQ Business First: Leadership NM graduates, TriCore opens at Winrock

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 25, 2020 06:52 PM
Created: February 25, 2020 06:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Tessa Mentus and Steve Soliz to discuss the new graduating class of Leadership New Mexico and the new TriCore location opening up at Winrock.

New graduates of Leadership New Mexico 

Advertisement

Leadership New Mexico recently announced the graduates of its Connect New Mexico “The Next Generation of Leadership” program.

The 35 graduates represent New Mexico communities across the state. Seventeen of those graduates are based in the Albuquerque area.

To see the full list of graduates, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

TriCore to open new location in Winrock

A New Mexico-based medical lab company will become the newest tenant at Winrock.

TriCore Reference Laboratories signed a lease with Winrock for an 1,800-square-foot space at the beginning of 2020. TriCore Chief Business Development Officer Robin Divine said the space is slated to open at the end of June.

The new TriCore locations joins about 70 others in the state.

It will be the second medical tenant to occupy Winrock, joining New Mexico Orthopaedics.

To learn more about the new TriCore location, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Parents seek justice for 16-year-old son who was accidentally shot and killed
Parents seek justice for 16-year-old son who was accidentally shot and killed
Rio Rancho residents at odds with neighborhood developer
Rio Rancho residents at odds with neighborhood developer
Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her
Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Gov. Lujan Grisham says law enforcement has to enforce new red-flag law
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman
New city council committee to focus on public safety
New city council committee to focus on public safety
Study: Balloon Fiesta had $186 million economic impact in Albuquerque area
Study: Balloon Fiesta had $186 million economic impact in Albuquerque area
Three Farmington schools placed on lockdown after road rage incident
Three Farmington schools placed on lockdown after road rage incident