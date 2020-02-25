ABQ Business First: Leadership NM graduates, TriCore opens at Winrock

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 25, 2020 06:52 PM
Created: February 25, 2020 06:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Tessa Mentus and Steve Soliz to discuss the new graduating class of Leadership New Mexico and the new TriCore location opening up at Winrock.
New graduates of Leadership New Mexico
Leadership New Mexico recently announced the graduates of its Connect New Mexico “The Next Generation of Leadership” program.
The 35 graduates represent New Mexico communities across the state. Seventeen of those graduates are based in the Albuquerque area.
To see the full list of graduates, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.
TriCore to open new location in Winrock
A New Mexico-based medical lab company will become the newest tenant at Winrock.
TriCore Reference Laboratories signed a lease with Winrock for an 1,800-square-foot space at the beginning of 2020. TriCore Chief Business Development Officer Robin Divine said the space is slated to open at the end of June.
The new TriCore locations joins about 70 others in the state.
It will be the second medical tenant to occupy Winrock, joining New Mexico Orthopaedics.
To learn more about the new TriCore location, click here.
