ABQ Business First: M'Tucci'sTwenty-Five, Anderson Management School Hall of Fame

Justine Lopez
Created: February 18, 2020 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-chief Rachel Sams sits down with Steve Soliz and Tessa Mentus to talk about the grand opening of the new M’Tucci’s location along I-25 and the Anderson School of Management's 31st annual Hall of Fame and Young Alumni honorees.

M’tucci’s grand opening

M’tucci’s Restaurants held a grand opening Monday for their newest location along I-25.

M’tucci’s Twenty-Five occupies the former Chama River Brewing Co. The 10,000-square-foot space can accommodate up to 300 guests and will also offer patio dining that will accommodate an additional 75-100 guests.

About 120 employees were brought on board for the new restaurant’s opening.

To learn more about the new M’Tucci’s location, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.

Anderson School of Management Hall of Fame honorees

The Anderson School of Management and University of New Mexico announced the honorees for the 31st annual Hall of Fame and Young Alumni awards.

Candidates were picked based on professional achievements, dedication to education and community contributions.

The honorees will be celebrated at a banquet in March.

To see the full list of honorees, click here.


