ABQ Business First: New Mexico business community discuss racial injustice

Ryan Laughlin
Created: June 09, 2020 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The role the New Mexico business community has in addressing racism and injustice was highlighted in Albuquerque Business First this week.

"Systemic racism, in many ways, is about power," said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First. "Those business owners out there are, in many cases, are some of the people in New Mexico with the most power. So, if they're not thinking about this issue that would be one more missed opportunity for change.

Sams said many people in Albuquerque have been going to black-owned businesses, like Nexus Brewery,  to show their support.

Nexus owner Ken Carson  shared one of his encounters with racism when he worked as the president of a bank.

"He learned that person had referred to him by a racial slur. He said, I need people to know and understand, not just know in an abstract way, that racism happens. But, know how it  affects you," said Sams.

Sams said there is ongoing nation conversation about when business owners should call the police. She said the question has been asked because George Floyd was reported to have used counterfeit money when the police were called on him. 

To read the full article, click here.


