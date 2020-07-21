ABQ Business First: New Mexico sees another round of layoffs from major companies

“Layoffs above a certain size have to be disclosed to the state, and we are seeing more of that, and we saw quite a few disclosed to the state this past week. One of them was Desert Premium, which is a manufacturing food affiliate of 505 Southwestern the food company,” Sams said.

Three-hundred jobs are being lost between Desert Premium, Zia Park Casino Hotel and Racetrack, Spire Hospitality—which runs the Double Tree Hotel—and Basic Energy Services in Artesia.

“And most of those companies in their communications with the state about these layoffs did say this is because of COVID-19 and the impact it’s having on our business, not just right now, but the uncertainty of the future,” Sams said.