ABQ Business First: New Mexico sees another round of layoffs from major companies

Created: July 21, 2020 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hours after a district court judge ruled to allow restaurants to reopen indoor dining, the State Supreme Court swiftly ordered them to close again after the governor filed a motion Monday.
Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First, said the brief win for the State Restaurant Association was nowhere near long enough for most places to reopen.
“One thing that restaurants are facing is that each time these order change in any way is that for a lot of them it takes time to make that switch,” Sams said. “Maybe if they haven't been open, they let their food supply run down, and they don't have enough inventory yet to open back up. For a lot of restaurants, it may take a couple of days to get back into the place where they can reopen if they decide to."
Restaurants and breweries aren’t the only businesses having trouble. Several New Mexico companies are reporting mass layoffs.
“Layoffs above a certain size have to be disclosed to the state, and we are seeing more of that, and we saw quite a few disclosed to the state this past week. One of them was Desert Premium, which is a manufacturing food affiliate of 505 Southwestern the food company,” Sams said.
Three-hundred jobs are being lost between Desert Premium, Zia Park Casino Hotel and Racetrack, Spire Hospitality—which runs the Double Tree Hotel—and Basic Energy Services in Artesia.
“And most of those companies in their communications with the state about these layoffs did say this is because of COVID-19 and the impact it’s having on our business, not just right now, but the uncertainty of the future,” Sams said.
