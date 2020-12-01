ABQ Business First: New restrictions give local businesses hope

The new restrictions are less strict than the current conditions but still limit the number of customers and how restaurants operate.

“Many restrictions will likely stay in place for a while because cases are so widespread,” said Sams.

According to Sams, businesses are usually making money during December, but this year they’re just trying to stay afloat.

“The state did pass their financial assistance package which includes $100 million in business grants,” she said.

“Depending on how quickly those grants are able to get to businesses, that could provide some relief,” Sams added.

For more information about those business restrictions, click here.