ABQ Business First: New restrictions give local businesses hope

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 01, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: December 01, 2020 10:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Wednesday, the state will move to its new three-tiered system where counties will have to hit certain benchmarks in order to reopen with less restrictions.

“If a county can manage things so they can get there sooner, their businesses can reopen sooner,” said Albuquerque Business First Editor-in-Chief Rachel Sams.

Counties will be given either a red, yellow or green designation based on their number of cases and test positivity rate. 

“It’s not likely to mean a lot of huge changes right away because COVID cases are so widespread,” said Sams.

The new restrictions are less strict than the current conditions but still limit the number of customers and how restaurants operate.

“Many restrictions will likely stay in place for a while because cases are so widespread,” said Sams.

According to Sams, businesses are usually making money during December, but this year they’re just trying to stay afloat.

“The state did pass their financial assistance package which includes $100 million in business grants,” she said.

“Depending on how quickly those grants are able to get to businesses, that could provide some relief,” Sams added.

For more information about those business restrictions, click here.  


