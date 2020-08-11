ABQ Business First: New state funds available to help businesses hit by pandemic

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Small businesses struggling to stay afloat now have access to $400 million in state loans to help them pay employees and operating costs.
"Businesses are definitely really struggling with the public health orders, just like we are, just struggling with the length of time the restrictions have been in place, the way that's affected income and also thinking about the future,” said Rachel Sams, editor-in-chief of Albuquerque Business First.
Sams explained the limitations to the state’s Small Business Recovery Act, which was passed during the legislative session back in June.
"In order to qualify, businesses have to have seen a 30 percent decrease in their business in April and May of this year after COVID when compared to last year,” Sams said. “And there is a size limit on who can qualify. Businesses have to have less than 5 million in sales. The loans are for up to $75 thousand, and there definitely seems to be quite a bit of early interest."
During a Thursday press conference, the governor’s office said a recent downward trend in daily case totals could result in changes to the current public health order, but those likely won’t come for at least another week.
Those changes are something businesses like restaurants would welcome—especially since summer is coming to a close and winter is approaching.
"That’s the time of year that you typically see the spread of the flu. This year with that and a pandemic, business owners are definitely anticipating there could be future shutdowns and another thing that restaurants in particular are thinking about, so for those that have patios or were able to expand into some outdoor space and offer outdoor dining, they've been able to do that at 50 percent capacity so that has helped keep some income coming in,” Sams said.
“Now we have great weather in New Mexico. We can do outdoor dining a lot longer than they can in Denver, but at some point in December and January—there's going to be days when that's not a possibility either,” she added.
