ABQ Business First: Reopening New Mexico, loans for small businesses

When to reopen non-essential businesses have caused a lot of controversy around the state, but Sams said most businesses she talks to favor public health over rushing to reopen.

Additionally, businesses in Albuquerque looking for financial aid can now apply for a second wave of loan money from the federal government.

The Paycheck Protection Program offers small businesses money to help survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Those loans can be forgiven if companies do not fire their employees. However, larger companies have come under fire for taking advantage of an exemption that allows restaurants to qualify.

According to Sams, Taco Cabana which has six locations in Albuquerque, received $10 million from the government.

“Yeah. That’s an interesting example,” she said.

“The act is geared to businesses with 500 or fewer employees. There is an exemption for restaurants that have fewer than 500 employees per location,” she added.

Sams said gig-workers like ride share drivers can also apply for unemployment starting this week.

Unfortunately, she expects the number of people on unemployment to continue to increase given the amount of businesses affected by COVID-19.

One business that continues to be impacted is the Albuquerque airport.

According to Albuquerque Business First, passengers traveling through the Albuquerque International Sunport decreased by about 50% in March compared to the previous year.

Albuquerque Business First has also compiled a list of resources for small businesses affected by COVID-19. For more information, click here.